Theater & Dance

The “Van Andel Arena Dancing Kid” Has Gone Viral

By Jojo Girard
 4 days ago
"Dance like no one else is watching" is what we're told. This kid took that idea to heart at a recent Dave Matthews concert. The boy, who looks to be six or seven years old, felt the music move him and immediately got up and started shimmying, much...

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

