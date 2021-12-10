ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos wide receiver great Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas scores a touchdown against the Seahawks in 2018 in Denver.

DENVER — Former Broncos wide receiver great and Super Bowl 50 champion Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33, The Gazette confirmed Thursday.

Thomas was found dead in his home Thursday evening, according to a spokesman for the Roswell, Georgia, Police Department. The spokesman said preliminary information suggests his death stemmed from a medical issue.

The Broncos confirmed the news late Thursday night, releasing the following statement.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

“During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back—especially spending time with children—and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.

“We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.”

Thomas played 11 seasons in the NFL, including nine years in Denver. A Montrose, Georgia, native and standout at Georgia Tech, Thomas was selected in the first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. Thomas played in 125 games as a Bronco, totaling 665 receptions, 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns. In team history, Thomas ranks third in receptions, second in yards and second in touchdowns. He finished his career in Denver when he was traded to the Texans in 2018, where he played seven games before playing for the Jets in 2019, his final NFL season. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, earning the honor in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Thomas was a large part of the Broncos' success over the past decade, coming up with several big plays in his career. None bigger than in the 2011 AFC Wild Card against the Steelers in which he scored on an 80-yard pass to beat the Steelers in overtime. In 2013, he was a large part of the Broncos' recording breaking offense and totaled a then-record 14 receptions in Super Bowl XLVIII, in which the Broncos lost to the Seahawks. He was also a main contributor on the Super Bowl 50 team in 2015-16, totaling 105 receptions for 1,304 yards and six touchdowns that season.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up," said in June, when he announced his retirement. "I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco.”

Thomas' iconic moments make him a strong candidate to enter the Broncos' Ring of Fame as one of the best players in franchise history. Thomas, though, was known for more than his play on the field, as he was a beloved teammate and recognized by his beaming smile.

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," said Peyton Manning, who was Thomas' quarterback from 2011-2015. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devastated.”

Former teammates, coaches and NFL fans took to social media to remember the former wide receiver, including his Broncos position coach in 2018, Zach Azzanni.

"I'm so sad. I'm heartbroken. I'm at a total loss. I'm sick," said Azzanni, who is still the receivers coach in Denver. "I'm crying I'm just... I don't know. The Azzanni family will always love you DT. I'm blessed to have known you. RIP No. 88."

This story will be updated.

CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
