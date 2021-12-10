ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War II

Fox News Contributor Likens Christmas Tree Fire to One of the Deadliest Tragedies in American History

By William Vaillancourt
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters in Manhattan caught on fire early Wednesday morning, talking heads at the network jumped to label the event as a “hate crime” against Christianity, and even against Fox News itself. The fire was allegedly started by a homeless man...

Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
Popculture

Christmas Tree Outside Fox News Headquarters Set on Fire, Suspect Identified

A suspect is in custody after a large Christmas tree outside Fox News' New York City headquarters was set on fire early Wednesday morning. The New York Police Department confirmed hours later that a 49-year-old man, identified as Craig Tamanaha, had been identified as a suspect and arrested in connection to the fire. Tamanaha faced numerous charges.
Fox News will erect a new "All American" Christmas tree after its Fox Square Christmas tree was burned down in an arson fire

"Earlier this morning, Fox News Media’s All-American Christmas tree outside our building on Fox Square was set on fire in a malicious arson attack," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to staff. "The 50-foot tree, which was just lit in a beautiful on-air ceremony on Sunday night, was engulfed in flames and smoke permeated the building. There were no injuries and thankfully all employees working inside the building remained safe throughout the duration of the fire." ALSO: Fox & Friends blames the leadership of the left and "crime surge" for this morning's arson fire.
WRAL

Arrest made after Fox News Christmas tree set on fire

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree caught fire outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City early Wednesday, prompting a race to extinguish it and leading to one arrest.
WRAL

Fox News Christmas Tree Catches Fire in Manhattan

NEW YORK — A man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with setting fire to a 50-foot-tall artificial Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City, prompting a race to extinguish the blaze in the early morning hours. Police said that security at the headquarters had...
Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Washington Post

Fox News hosts urged Meadows to have Trump stop Jan. 6 violence, texts show

Three Fox News hosts who have been among Donald Trump’s most ardent media boosters were so horrified by the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that they begged the then-president’s chief of staff to convince him to intercede, according to newly aired messages from that day. “Mark,...
TheDailyBeast

‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Completely Ignore Brian Kilmeade Capitol Riot Text Bombshell

On Tuesday morning, the hosts at Fox & Friends had three hours to respond to the bombshell revelation that Fox News stars—including their very own Brian Kilmeade—begged White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get then-President Donald Trump to intervene in the Capitol riot. Unsurprisingly, the show came and went without any comment whatsoever. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot surfaced the messages Monday night, revealing that Donald Trump Jr. as well as Fox stars Kilmeade, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham texted Meadows on Jan. 6 to get then-President Donald Trump to call off his supporters. In the days after the riot, all three Fox hosts would go on to link left-wing activists to the violence. Neither Hannity nor Ingraham talked about the messages on their shows Monday night, and Kilmeade followed suit on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning by completely ignoring the story.
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
Community Policy