Fox News Contributor Likens Christmas Tree Fire to One of the Deadliest Tragedies in American History

On Tuesday morning, the hosts at Fox & Friends had three hours to respond to the bombshell revelation that Fox News stars—including their very own Brian Kilmeade—begged White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get then-President Donald Trump to intervene in the Capitol riot. Unsurprisingly, the show came and went without any comment whatsoever. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot surfaced the messages Monday night, revealing that Donald Trump Jr. as well as Fox stars Kilmeade, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham texted Meadows on Jan. 6 to get then-President Donald Trump to call off his supporters. In the days after the riot, all three Fox hosts would go on to link left-wing activists to the violence. Neither Hannity nor Ingraham talked about the messages on their shows Monday night, and Kilmeade followed suit on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning by completely ignoring the story.

ADVOCACY ・ 15 HOURS AGO