Who can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFuVI_0dJTL1Jb00

Manchester United had ups and downs in the Champions League group stage but were already assured of top spot before the last fixture.

From Cristiano Ronaldo’s late, late winners to a host of faces getting a much-needed run-out under Ralf Rangnick against Young Boys in the sixth game, it was ultimately a success for the Red Devils across the first three months of the season in Europe.

The tests will get much tougher from here out, though, and the next two months will be about getting a real system in place under the interim boss to be competitive in the knock-outs.

Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!

Last year United failed to reach this stage, finishing third in their group before going on to reach and lose the Europa League final.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

How did Man United reach the knockouts?

In comfort, ultimately. Three different bosses took charge of the six games and United won three to top the group by a point.

Which clubs are in the last 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Which teams can United face?

As one of the seeded sides, they will face a runner-up from outside of their initial group - while country protection is also in place so no fellow Premier League sides can be drawn together.

United can therefore play any from: Atletico Madrid (ESP), Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), PSG (FRA), RB Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR)

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1

Ralf Rangnick
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Manchester United draw Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League last-16 as Cristiano Ronaldo faces Lionel Messi

Manchester United have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 knockout stage, setting up a meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. There was considerable confusion during the draw, however, after United were initially paired against group stage opponents Villarreal by mistake, before they appeared to be left out from the draw to play Atletico Madrid. United are outsiders to lift the trophy but they are yet to lose a game since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick is slowly implementing his philosophy on the team.In a point of further intrigue,...
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Champions League
Liverpool F.C.
Juventus F.C.
Inter Milan
F.C. Bayern Munich
Premier League
AFC Ajax
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United ball ‘left out’ of Champions League last-16 draw to play Atletico Madrid

Confusion reigned following Monday's draw for the Champions League last-16 after Manchester United's ball appeared to be left out from the draw to play Atletico Madrid.United were eventually pitted against Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages, yet it remains to be seen whether the draw will stand following an apparent error by Uefa officials.United were initially drawn to play against Villarreal, yet having already faced the Liga club in the group stages, this was in error.Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa’s deputy general secretary hosting the draw, spotted the mistake and ordered the tie to be re-drawn, with Villarreal ultimately facing Manchester City.But...
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

