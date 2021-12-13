ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who can Liverpool get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Jurgen Klopp’s team

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

All eyes will turn to the Champions League on Monday, not for any on-pitch excitement this time but for the draw for the last 16.

The knockout stage is usually when excitement really starts to build and Liverpool will head into the latter rounds fearing nobody after another excellent start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Between Mohamed Salah ’s sharp-shooting consistency, Virgil van Dijk looking more imperious by the week again after a long-term injury and the experiences the entire squad gained in winning the competition two years ago, the Anfield side will be one to avoid in the next stage.

Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!

Last term they went out in the quarter-finals to Real Madrid; they’ll be hoping to go deeper this time around - but much depends on their upcoming opponents.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

How did Liverpool reach the knockouts?

With a record-breaking group stage run . Six wins from six, the first Premier League side to do so, put Klopp’s team through with 18 points.

Which clubs are in the last 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Which teams can Liverpool face?

As one of the seeded sides, they will face a runner-up from outside of their initial group - while country protection is also in place so no fellow Premier League sides can be drawn together.

Liverpool can therefore play any from: Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), PSG (FRA), RB Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR), Villarreal (ESP)

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
