Cadburry is Allegedly Rewrapping Easter Bunny Chocolates As Santa Chocolates

A quick and easy holiday treat, this Chocolate Walnut Fudge is a foolproof recipe that is great for snacking or gift giving!. One fudge recipe that I must make every year is this easy Chocolate Walnut Fudge. A good friend of mine gave me the recipe about 25 years ago and it really is so simple to make. If you are nervous about making (or messing up) fudge, this is the recipe for you. You can make it in 20 minutes from start to finish. It doesn't get much better than that! If you are going to make any fudge this season, make sure it's this delicious Chocolate Walnut Fudge recipe! I promise it will turn out wonderful every single time!

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO