ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Cadburry is Allegedly Rewrapping Easter Bunny Chocolates As Santa Chocolates

By Hairball
97X
97X
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A guy in Australia took to TikTok to expose Cadbury's biggest secret. Jarrod Bell shared a video on the platform...

97x.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Video: Christmas Easter Bunnies??

A man in Australia may break the internet with his most recent TikTok post…. A guy in Australia was in a store’s candy aisle, and noticed that Cadbury’s big chocolate Santas were more rabbit-shaped than Santa-shaped. #Cadbury you are very clearly trying to pull the rabbit over our...
LIFESTYLE
tastywoo.com

Santa Hat Chocolate Dream Brownies (20-Minute Recipe)

Brownies are always a great idea if you want to prepare something sweet, chocolatey and, of course, homemade! These Santa hat chocolate dream brownies are the best choice you can make! Plus, Christmas holidays are ideal for decorations and delicious desserts. Therefore, you can decorate these simple brownies and get the perfect holiday dessert. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
fox40jackson.com

'Santa's Chocolate Chip Cookies' for Christmas dessert

This Christmas, make sure you’re ready for Santa Claus with these delicious chocolate chip cookies. Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her delicious recipe for Santa’s Chocolate Chip cookies with Fox News ahead of Christmas. In her blog post, Morgan says these...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Food Drink#Cadburry#Tiktok#Cadbury Santa
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Christmas Chocolates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Pays Homeowners $3,708 Benefit in December (You Must Request It) Oregon Pays $309/month off Your Mortgage in December (You Must Request It) Ears Ringing? Doctor: if You Have Tinnitus, Do This...
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Hot Chocolate Coffee Recipe: You'll Be Santa's Energized Helper After Sipping on This Caffeinated Hot Chocolate

Remember when hot chocolate with coffee went viral on TikTok? This is the coffee hot chocolate recipe that will put a little pep in your step this holiday season. Put the sweetened condensed milk, chocolate chips, coffee and milk into a saucepot. Cook over low heat, stirring often, until everything is hot and and melted together, about 20 minutes.
FOOD & DRINKS
mountainstatesman.com

Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa at Project HOP2E event

GRAFTON—Upon learning that many annual holiday events are still being put on hold because of COVID-19 and its lasting effects economically, Taylor County Project HOP2E wanted to do something to ensure that the Christmas Spirit remained alive and well in the hearts of little ones this year. To do so,...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
butterwithasideofbread.com

ELF BAIT CHRISTMAS SNACK MIX

Elf Bait Christmas Snack Mix made with 3 cereals coated in white chocolate & tossed with M&M’s and sprinkles! Simple, fun sweet snack mix perfect for parties & holiday gifts!. You’re going to love making this elf bait recipe just as much as you do eating it. It’s such...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
advantagenews.com

Santa's Chocolate Express to stop in Grafton on Dec. 4

All aboard Santa's Chocolate Express! The popular event will return on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Registration will take place at the Edward Amburg Museum & Visitor's Center; 950 E Main St. Registration is from 11 am to 3 pm in the Visitor's Center. Pick up your starter bag of chocolate...
GRAFTON, IL
Red and Black

Hot Chocolate and Raspberry Truffles from Condor Chocolates

In honor of the new Condor Chocolates location in downtown Athens and the fitting fall weather, I thought hot chocolate and raspberry truffles were the perfect way to end an evening. The hot chocolate cost $4.75 and was the ideal mix of rich and sweet. The top layer was frothy...
ATHENS, GA
raleighmag.com

Chocolate Cheers

’Tis the season for a cozy cup of hot cocoa—whether you believe in chocolate before breakfast or spiking the classic (holly jolly, indeed!) for a pick-me-up (hey, get chip-faced… no judgment!). Here, we drop knowledge like it’s hot… chocolate—and dare you to ace it. 1. Which local sweet spot serves...
RALEIGH, NC
tastywoo.com

Chocolate Paradise Cake

An ideal dessert for the chocolate lovers out there! This no-bake chocolate paradise cake is so rich, moist, chocolatey and easy to prepare! Simple the best dessert you can ever prepare. Surprise your family or friends with this incredibly delicious dessert. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 85 grams’...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

The Magic of Dark Chocolate Cake

The magic of dark chocolate cake is something that you can feel if you try this delicious chocolate cake! So rich, chocolatey, and moist! It will take you some time to make it – but it will worth the effort – however, the preparation process is very easy. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Oreo Banana Chocolate Pie

This Oreo banana chocolate pie is probably one of the best pies that I’ve ever tried! The fusion of my favorite products – the holy trio: Oreo, banana, and chocolate, makes this cake a dream dessert experience! Easy and quick – you will need only 15 minutes to make it and about 3 hours to set! Try the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Chocolate-Orange Mayo Spreads

Heinz is the brand behind viral hybrid condiments like HoneyRacha, MayoCue and Kranch so the Heinz x Terry’s Chocolate Orange collaboration comes as no surprise. This unconventional condiment was created by combining Heinz mayonnaise with melted chocolate orange segments, crème patissière, and a dash of Terry’s Chocolate Orange signature orange oil.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHOCOLATE DREAM PIE

Chocolate Dream Pie is a delicious creamy chocolate pie with an Oreo crust & topped with chocolate curls & whipped cream! Made in just minutes flat, this is a great go-to dessert when you need something quick & easy!. If you’re looking for a nice dessert to bring to the...
RECIPES
97X

Whitey’s Reveals New Flavor to Celebrate the Holidays

Any time Whitey's Ice Cream reps announce a new flavor, I know I need to make a trip to the nearest shop and try a scoop. Whitey's has announced a new flavor just in time for the holidays and it's a flavor you've probably experienced since it appears in candy form on most Christmas cookie trays.
RESTAURANTS
thecountrycook.net

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

This White Chocolate Raspberry Cake is a deliciously moist homemade cake made with fresh raspberries and white chocolate chips!. This White Chocolate Raspberry Cake has been one of my staple recipes for years. For some reason, I usually only make it around the holidays. I think it's because a co-worker gave me this recipe (along with the cake) around Christmas and so it feels like a holiday cake to me. The flavors of the white chocolate and raspberry together is a real winner. If you want a delicious cake (with an amazing glaze!) then you need to make this White Chocolate Raspberry Cake recipe.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Chocolate Walnut Fudge

A quick and easy holiday treat, this Chocolate Walnut Fudge is a foolproof recipe that is great for snacking or gift giving!. One fudge recipe that I must make every year is this easy Chocolate Walnut Fudge. A good friend of mine gave me the recipe about 25 years ago and it really is so simple to make. If you are nervous about making (or messing up) fudge, this is the recipe for you. You can make it in 20 minutes from start to finish. It doesn't get much better than that! If you are going to make any fudge this season, make sure it's this delicious Chocolate Walnut Fudge recipe! I promise it will turn out wonderful every single time!
RECIPES
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy