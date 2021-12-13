ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Who can Chelsea get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Thomas Tuchel’s team

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7yBK_0dJTKTwv00

Chelsea’s grand European adventure last season saw them beat Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid and then Manchester City en route to their second Champions League success.

The holders are the team to beat this year as a result and while few teams will actively want to face them, everyone will have additional desire to beat them if drawn together.

Just how costly Thomas Tuchel ’s side slipping up late on in their final group game will be will become clear when the last-16 draw is made.

Follow the Champions League redraw LIVE!

Since they cannot face the other English sides, all of which won their groups, the options for them are drastically reduced.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

The redraw ceremony will start today at 2pm GMT after the first draw was botched by a “technical problem” at Uefa HQ.

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

How did Chelsea reach the knockouts?

Easily, but yet should have done better. They finished second in the group with only one defeat, but conceded an injury-time equaliser to Zenit to remain behind Juventus.

Which clubs are in the last 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Which teams can Chelsea face?

As one of the unseeded sides, they will face a group winner from outside of their initial quartet - while country protection is also in place so no fellow Premier League sides can be drawn together.

Chelsea can therefore play any from: Ajax (NED), Bayern Munich (GER), Lille (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP)

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online today as last 16 ties are revealed

The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.Here’s everything you need...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Revealed: Chelsea 'Most Likely' to Draw Real Madrid in Last-16 of Champions League

The percentage probabilities of who Chelsea could draw in the Champions League last-16 have been revealed, with a tie against Real Madrid looking the most likely. Following a 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg in matchday six, Chelsea fell to second place in Group H and progressed into the knockout stages as runners-up.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Champions League last-16 draw (Take II): Man United DO get drawn with Atletico Madrid this time, Chelsea get Lille (again), Inter Milan play Liverpool, City face Sporting Lisbon... and it's PSG v Real Madrid!

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in the next round of the Champions League, after the second attempt at the last-16 draw gave them an equally tough tie. The first bungled draw was sensationally voided by UEFA after a number of technical mistakes, meaning the red-faced officials were forced to repeat it at 2pm today.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand European#The Champions League#English#Uefa Hq#Juventus#Ajax#Real Madrid Group#Rb Salzburg#Sporting Cp#Ger Rrb#Bayern Munich 4 1#Liverpool 5 1#Chelsea 8 1
The Independent

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot against Stuttgart

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.Gnabry curled in a fine opener in the 40th minute before doubling the advantage eight minutes into the second half.Lewandowski then added efforts in the 69th and 72nd minutes as he equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42, before Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 74th.The result saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men go nine points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund hosting Greuther Furth on Wednesday.Mainz are...
SOCCER
The Independent

Real Madrid restore eight-point lead at LaLiga summit with win over Atletico

Real Madrid restored their eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga as they beat city rivals Atletico 2-0 to claim their 10th straight win in all competitions.Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a brilliant 16th-minute volley and Marco Asensio added the second to leave fourth-placed Atletico trailing their rivals by 13 points.A late strike from Ezequiel Avila denied Barcelona a much-needed win as Osasuna twice fought back from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at the Estadio El Sadar.Nico Gonzalez’s early opener for Xavi’s men was immediately cancelled out by David Garcia before Abde Ezzalzouli put the visitors back in...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

CVC’s $2.2 Billion LaLiga Investment Gets Green Light From 37 Clubs

LaLiga’s general assembly has ratified the joint venture Boost LaLiga, with 37 of Spain’s top 42 clubs from the first and second divisions voting to accept the $2.253 billion (€1.994 billion) investment from CVC Capital Partners on Friday. The proposal needed 32 clubs to approve the project. In August, 38 teams voted in favor of the deal, which drew criticism from leaders of the league’s top clubs, particularly FC Barcelona’s Joan Laporta and Real Madrid FC’s Florentino Perez, two key supporters of the failed Super League project in July. In Friday’s vote, one team abstained, and UD Ibiza joined Barcelona, Real...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy