Who can Man City get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Pep Guardiola’s team

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2IBk_0dJTKS4C00

Manchester City fairly cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League , now all eyes of fans and players alike will turn to their first task in the knockouts.

Last season, Pep Guardiola and his group saw off two German opponents and one from France, en route to the final in Porto - but suffered defeat to domestic rivals Chelsea.

This time they’ll be seeking to improve even further, though one or two slip-ups have already come in the group stage to serves a reminder that at this level, mistakes are rarely forgiven.

Follow the Champions League redraw LIVE!

They are favourites to win in the eyes of many thanks to their squad depth, their scoring rate and most of all, their manager.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

The redraw ceremony will start today at 2pm GMT after the first draw was botched by a “technical problem” at Uefa HQ.

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

How did Man City reach the knockouts?

Top of the group and with room to spare. They were already assured of first before defeat in their final fixture , having proven more consistent than PSG across the first five.

Which clubs are in the last 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Which teams can Man City face?

As one of the seeded sides, they will face a runner-up from outside of their initial group - while country protection is also in place so no fellow Premier League sides can be drawn together.

City can therefore play any from: Atletico Madrid (ESP), Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), RB Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR), Villarreal (ESP)

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1

