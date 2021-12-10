ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Returning Reds – How ex-Liverpool players fared in the opposing Anfield dugout

By Carl Markham
 4 days ago

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield as Aston Villa manager on Saturday.

Ahead of his reunion with his boyhood club, the PA news agency takes a look at how other former Reds fared on their managerial returns to the club.

John Toshack – October 3, 1981, Liverpool 2 Swansea 2

The ex-Reds frontman managed his first game at Anfield just days after the death of his former manager Bill Shankly He left with a draw but would have been disappointed not to have taken all three points after a Leighton James first-half penalty was followed by Bob Latchford’s 57th-minute goal. However, Liverpool were level within seven minutes thanks to two goals from Terry McDermott.

Kenny Dalglish – December 13, 1992, Liverpool 2 Blackburn 1

Prior to Gerrard stepping out on Saturday, this was the greatest Anfield return for a former player in the opposing dugout. Dalglish had won everything with the club as a player and manager but there was no sentimentality after Alan Shearer scored an 80th-minute equaliser. Mark Walters popped up with his second of the game five minutes later and by the end of the match the Kop were chanting the name of the then Liverpool manager Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness – September 7, 1996, Liverpool 2 Southampton 1

Souness was to get his own taste of what that felt like four years later as barely two months into his reign as Saints boss he came up against his old side. He looked like leaving with a creditable draw after former Liverpool reserve Jim Magilton cancelled out Stan Collymore’s first-half opener, only for Steve McManaman to score an 89th-minute winner.

Kevin Keegan – April 16, 1994, Liverpool 0 Newcastle 2

This was another emotional occasion but for different reasons,  as the club marked the fifth anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in the penultimate game for the all-standing Kop. Newcastle were flying high in third at the time and Keegan returned with former Reds Peter Beardsley and Barry Venison in his team. They took just three minutes to take the lead through Rob Lee, with Andrew Cole getting the second after the break.

Mauricio Pellegrino – November 18, 2017, Liverpool 3 Southampton 0.

Pellegrino was not hugely successful as a player at Anfield, making just 12 appearances, and his return as manager did not go much better. Mohamed Salah – in his first season at the club – scored twice in the 10 minutes leading up to half-time and Philippe Coutinho added another after the break.

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA
Marcelo Bielsa has no plans to make adjustments as Leeds suspensions loom

Marcelo Bielsa has shrugged off his side’s mounting disciplinary issues and says he will not alter his message despite seven Leeds United players teetering on the brink of suspension ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Manchester CityMandatory suspensions are the last thing Bielsa needs as his squad continues to struggle with an injury crisis from which there appears to be no immediate respite, with all those who missed Saturday’s draw at Chelsea remaining sidelined.But with five more players booked at Stamford Bridge more yellow cards against Pep Guardiola’s men could further hamper Bielsa’s hopes of wrenching his side out...
SOCCER
The Independent

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot against Stuttgart

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.Gnabry curled in a fine opener in the 40th minute before doubling the advantage eight minutes into the second half.Lewandowski then added efforts in the 69th and 72nd minutes as he equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42, before Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 74th.The result saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men go nine points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund hosting Greuther Furth on Wednesday.Mainz are...
SOCCER
The Independent

Real Madrid restore eight-point lead at LaLiga summit with win over Atletico

Real Madrid restored their eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga as they beat city rivals Atletico 2-0 to claim their 10th straight win in all competitions.Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a brilliant 16th-minute volley and Marco Asensio added the second to leave fourth-placed Atletico trailing their rivals by 13 points.A late strike from Ezequiel Avila denied Barcelona a much-needed win as Osasuna twice fought back from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at the Estadio El Sadar.Nico Gonzalez’s early opener for Xavi’s men was immediately cancelled out by David Garcia before Abde Ezzalzouli put the visitors back in...
SOCCER
The Independent

