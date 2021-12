SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Speed limits have been lowered on K-14/ 96 in a small part of South Hutchinson and south of the US50 interchange. According to Tim Potter with KDOT the change comes after former South Hutchinson Police Chief Scott Jones originally requested that KDOT lower the speed limit at the interchange to 40 mph because of accidents there. That request was followed up by then former Chief Dean Harcrow. A KDOT traffic study following that request recommended lowering the speed limit. There has also been discussion about installing traffic signals at the interchange but for now the intersection is still controlled by stop signs.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO