Photos: Sen. Bob Dole's funeral held at National Cathedral

U.S. President Bill Clinton signs side deal of the three-nation North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House, Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1993. Joining President Clinton are, from left, fomer President Gerald Ford, House Speaker Thomas Foley of Wash., Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell of Maine, former President Jimmy Carter, Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, former President George Bush, House Minority Leader Bob Michel of Ill., and Vice President Al Gore. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
