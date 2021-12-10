ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden lauds ‘hero’ Bob Dole at star-studded funeral with Pence, Clinton, Pelosi, Tom Hanks

By Callie Patteson
 4 days ago

President Biden led official Washington in a second day of tributes for the late Sen. Bob Dole at Washington National Cathedral Friday, one day after the president honored his longtime colleague in the Capitol Rotunda.

The president, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, sat in the front row, where they were joined by former President Bill Clinton. Former Vice Presidents Dan Quayle, Dick Cheney, and Mike Pence sat in the row behind. Dole’s widow, former Sen. Elizbeth Dole, was escorted to her seat for the service by Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Elsewhere in the cathedral, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sat between Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was spotted sitting next to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Actor Tom Hanks — best known for his work in the World War II film “Saving Private Ryan,” as executive producer of the miniseries “Band of Brothers,” and who worked with Dole in building a memorial to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower — was also in attendance.

Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Bob Dole’s funeral.

Former President Donald Trump, who Dole repeatedly expressed support for, was not there.

In his eulogy, Biden praised Dole’s character, humor, and service to his country on the battlefield as well as in Congress.

“I found Bob to be a man of principle, pragmatism, and enormous integrity. He came into the arena with certain guiding principles to begin with: Devotion to country, to fair play, to decency,” said the president, who described Dole as a “genuine hero.”

Former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Mike Pence were among the attendees at the National Cathedral service.
President Biden greets former President Bill Clinton prior to the funeral service for late Sen. Bob Dole at the Washington National Cathedral on December 10, 2021.
Bob Dole spent over 27 years in the Senate.

Biden also addressed Elizabeth Dole, telling her that he and his wife “will always” be there for the Dole family.

The president described Bob Dole as “partisan, but that was fine.”

“Americans have been partisan since Jefferson and Hamilton squared off in George Washington’s Cabinet,” Biden said. “But like them, Bob Dole was a patriot.”

“Forrest Gump” star Tom Hanks was also among attendees of the Bob Dole memorial.

“He understood that we’re all part of something much bigger than ourselves,” Biden said. “He really did. I felt he really understood it — that compromise isn’t a dirty word. It’s the cornerstone in democracy. Consensus is required in a democracy to get anything done.”

Biden called listeners back to Dole’s final opinion column in USA Today, published Dec. 6.

“Again, listen to Bob Dole’s words, not mine,” the president said. “I’m quoting him again: ‘I learned that it’s difficult to get anything done unless you can compromise, not your principles but your willingness to see the other side. Those who suggest that compromise is a sign of weakness misunderstand the fundamental strength of democracy.’”

The casket of former US Sen. Bob Dole is carried out of the US Capitol building prior to his funeral Friday morning.
Mourners are seen at the memorial for Bob Dole.

Former GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, Dole’s fellow Kansan, said Dole used humor as a political tool, delivering deadpan punchlines which helped let “the air out of the partisan balloons.” Dole’s daughter, Robin, read a letter her father wrote to his staff in which he said “I believe in the future of the United States of America.”

Former Sen. Tom Daschle, a Democrat from South Dakota, said Dole’s sense of duty extended to ordinary people, including when he called a Florida dentist who lost his right arm and left the presidential campaign trail to attend the 1996 graduation party of a girl paralyzed in a car accident.

Dole passed away on Sunday at the age of 98. Following the cathedral service, his casket was driven to the the National World War II Memorial in Washington for a separate ceremony that included remarks by Milley and Hanks.

(From left) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy look on as Dole’s casket is carried down the steps of the Capitol.
Military honor guard members carry Dole’s casket to the funeral service.

Dole’s body was scheduled to be flown to his home state of Kansas late Friday for Saturday ceremonies in his home town of Russell and at the state capitol in Topeka.

Dole was elected to four terms in the House of Representatives and spent more than 27 years in the Senate. He was the Republican nominee for president in 1996 and was defeated by Clinton. Dole was also the 1976 GOP vice presidential nominee alongside President Gerald Ford, who was defeated by Democrat Jimmy Carter.

Born a child of the Dust Bowl, Dole suffered paralyzing and near-fatal wounds after being shot in World War II that sent him home with a severely damaged right arm that he could not use to shake hands. Instead, Dole held a pen in it and reached out with his left as a way to put greeters at ease.

Biden offered vivid, visceral details during Friday’s eulogy, speaking about Dole volunteering for military service and how he came back to “painful” years recovering from the wounds.

“God, what courage Bob Dole had,” the president said.

Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and McCarthy pay their respects to former Sen. Dole.
Speaking about Dole, President Biden said they agreed on “fundamental” issues.

Friday’s services followed Dole lying in state on Thursday under the dome of the US Capitol he so loved. Among those paying respects was Quayle, who at one point touched Dole’s casket and said, “Bye, buddy.”

With Post wires

The Week

Biden jokingly recalls Bob Dole's unwavering honesty during tribute to late senator: 'God, I love the guy'

President Biden shared a heartwarming memory during Friday's funeral service for former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kansas), who passed away Sunday at the age of 98. While delivering a tribute to the late senator, Biden recalled a time when Dole — a man Biden described as "almost too honest" — cast a deciding vote against his own party in favor of funding Biden's beloved Amtrak.
CONGRESS & COURTS
uticaphoenix.net

Biden honors Dole as a ‘genuine hero’ at funeral

President Joe Biden paid tribute to his longtime friend and colleague, former Republican Sen. Bob Dole, at a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral. Biden remembered Dole as a “genuine hero,” and a man “of enormous integrity.” (Dec. 10) AP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party. "As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Friday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."
CONGRESS & COURTS
