Cincinnati, OH

Jack White Is Bringing His Supply Chain Issues Tour to Cincinnati in April

By Maija Zummo
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock icon and venerable guitar god Jack White needs no introduction. He — of the White Stripes, The Raconteurs (featuring hometown heroes and former Greenhornes "Little" Jack Lawrence and drummer Patrick Keeler) and multiple other music projects — is stopping by the ICON Music Center on April 13 as part of...

www.citybeat.com

