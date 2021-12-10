Jack White Is Bringing His Supply Chain Issues Tour to Cincinnati in April

Update: The show has once again been postponed until Jan. 14. Lead singer Amy Lee said in a release: "We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is. All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO