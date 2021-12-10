Jack White Is Bringing His Supply Chain Issues Tour to Cincinnati in April

Fri., Dec. 10, 8-11 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Continues through March 20. The Contemporary Arts Center's forthcoming exhibit breaks ground as being the first "major multi-museum survey dedicated to contemporary artists based in the Midwest," says the museum. The Regional will encompass the work of artists from cities including Detroit, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and more and will include "site-responsive commissions." There will be painting, photography, performance art and installation pieces that bring to the forefront those who are "shaping the current and future discourses of contemporary art and culture," says the CAC. The exhibit has been co-organized with the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri. The…
