Online shopping may be all the rage right now. But surprisingly enough, retail stores remain unbeatable when it comes to the majority of customer purchases. Brick-and-mortar stores are still attractive to shoppers who prefer the whole experience as they take their time looking at shelves and trying on different clothes and accessories. If you own a retail brand and you think you don’t need a physical location to showcase your products, you might want to rethink that over.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO