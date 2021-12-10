FRESHMAN IMPRESSES IN EC LOSS AT LASALLE

She wasn’t thinking about it, or trying not to, until the hype made that impossible. When it actually happened, she said she had no idea what was going through her mind. Harrison High School senior Krissy Kowalski is regularly the center of attention on opponent scouting reports, but spotlight seldom shined on her as it did leading up to the Wildcats’ Dec. 6 home game vs. Monroe. Five days earlier, she scored 17 points in a 53-44 loss at Talawanda, putting her career total at 996 – four from becoming only the 13th player in school history to reach 1,000. Since she averaged more than 13.6 per game over the previous 73 games, and had only three times scored fewer than four points in a varsity game, reaching, and surpassing, the mark against the Hornets seemed inevitable.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO