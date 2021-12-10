St Mirren missing injured Eamonn Brophy for Hibernian showdown

St Mirren will be without Eamonn Brophy for their cinch Premiership meeting with Hibernian.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury at Aberdeen last weekend and faces a two-to-four-week absence.

Centre-back Conor McCarthy remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.

Hibs face a shortage of defenders, with both Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn suspended after being sent off in the closing stages of Wednesday’s defeat by Livingston.

Caretaker manager David Gray refused to divulge whether centre-back Ryan Porteous, who went off injured in midweek, will be fit enough to feature in Paisley.

Kyle Magennis remains sidelined, while Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still building up their fitness after lengthy lay-offs.

