On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard shot four students dead and injured nine others amid anti-war protests on the Kent State University campus. As someone who grew up in Northeast Ohio and attended Kent State during the 25th anniversary of the massacre, I was aware of the basic details but wanted to learn more. Recently I picked up from a local library “Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio" by Derf Backderf, a graphic novel that offers a dramatic re-creation of the events leading up to the tragedy based on the historical record.

KENT, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO