Tim McGraw making concert tour stop in Jacksonville next year

Tim McGraw NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Tim McGraw performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Frederick Breedon IV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim McGraw is coming to Jacksonville next year.

The country artist announced Friday morning that he’s “hitting the road” for McGraw Tour 2022 in the spring.

He’s set to perform at Daily’s Place on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The Jacksonville concert will include special guests Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 17 beginning at 10 a.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group