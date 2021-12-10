ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw making concert tour stop in Jacksonville next year

By Aurielle Eady
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim McGraw is coming to Jacksonville next year.

The country artist announced Friday morning that he’s “hitting the road” for McGraw Tour 2022 in the spring.

He’s set to perform at Daily’s Place on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The Jacksonville concert will include special guests Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 17 beginning at 10 a.m.

