FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ibrattleboro.com
Selectboard Meeting Notes – AP Triton, Charter Commission, and Bikes
The new bike ordinance was almost adopted by the Brattleboro Selectboard, but it looked strange upon a second review, and was delayed until the next meeting. Reps from AP Triton said they, too, would not be giving much weight to community input gather by their own community survey on EMS feasibility. They will present four options, but not a preferred choice, and will leave it to the board to come to their own conclusions. They are also 75% done with their work, but would love to hear from the public at their Wednesday night meeting.
WSESU Board Special Meeting Agenda – Elect Chair
The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will meet in the WSESU Central. Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19,. 2022 and remotely via Zoom. Purpose: Election of Board Chair. Join Zoom Meeting. https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73399492740?pwd=wUe5I8D715C9rqDDbgQZIShxEdihNN.1. Meeting ID: 733 9949 2740. Passcode: J4Rn8E. AGENDA. I. CALL TO...
BCTV Schedules Week of October 17, 2022
BCTV Channel 1078 schedule for the week of 10/17/22. 4:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival – Ancestor Trouble with Maud Newton and Rebecca Donner 9/9/22. 5:00 am Dummerston Apple Pie Festival – Behind the Pie 7/23/12. 5:35 am All Things LGBTQ – Interview Show – Lydia Stryk and Nate...
Newfane Retail Cannabis Vote – Split Decision
Here are the results, via the Town of Newfane website:. Article 2 to allow retail portion of integrated licenses.
Vernon Street Closure on Thursday
On Thursday, October 20, the Town of Brattleboro and Green Mountain Power will be working on Vernon Street near the intersection of Vernon Street and Bridge Street. The work will take place between 9:00am and 11:00am. During this work, Vernon Street will be closed from Main Street to Royal Road. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu Oct. 17 to Oct. 21
THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11 AM.
