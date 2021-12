It’s safe to say that Josh Heupel understood his assignment in his first year as the head coach of Tennessee. After a disastrous 3-7 season in 2020, combined with turnover in the athletic department, Heupel came to Knoxville and changed the course of the program. The former UCF coach gained the trust of the team and the fans after leading the Vols to a 7-5 regular-season record and a bowl appearance for only the second time in the last five years.

