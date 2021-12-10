ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
FXStreet.com

CPI Reaction: Inflation heats up to a 39-year high, Stocks rally and more

US stocks rallied after the latest inflation report did not come in as hot as many were expecting. Wall Street did not see inflation with a 7-handle and that allowed risky assets to rise, while the dollar turned negative as traders anticipate the Fed won’t be forced to deliver a rate hike well before summer.
FXStreet.com

Attention shifts to the Fed as US CPI hits a 39-year high

European markets have spent most of the last two days consolidating the gains of the first two days of this week, with the FTSE100 set to close out the week, with its best weekly gain since January, and back where it was prior to the sell-off to the sell-off, in the wake of concerns over the Omicron variant.
Reuters

Saudi inflation up 1.1% in November on higher gasoline prices

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index increased by 1.1% in November from a year earlier and was 0.2% higher on the month, government data showed on Wednesday. The rise was mainly the result of higher prices for transport, which increased by 5.7% on the back of...
CNN

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Dana M. Peterson is an executive vice president and chief economist at The Conference Board. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief.
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
