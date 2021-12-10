ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC be Released?

By Danielle Louie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC has been announced for release in 2022 as part of The Game Awards, yesterday evening. A new trailer released at the 2021 Game Awards features a new playable character, Ms. Chalice. The trailer also shows the snowy mountains on the...

