U.S. Politics

UK Court Rules Julian Assange Can Be Extradited To The United States

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn appeals court in the United Kingdom overturned a previous ruling and said the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges. Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett based the decision after the U.S. government...

