Yoon Eun Hye Tests Positive for COVID-19, Tells Fans She’s Doing Well and in Quarantine During Recovery

Last week I marathoned 7 episodes of Now, We are Breaking Up to catch up on the drama since I watched the first episode and left the rest on read. I read all the complaints, everything actually felt valid but also personal, the same criticisms could lead to someone not wanting to continue and another not being too bothered by it and liking other stuff enough to keep watching. I fell into the latter category and loved the OTP relationship of how much Jae Gook the male lead took agency in liking Young Eun, older than him and dead older half-brother ex-girlfriend messiness be damned. It’s why I loved Encounter (Boyfriend), I understood the rationale and appreciated the story trying to advance people beyond staying in a position required by life or class or past entanglements. But this week’s two new episodes of Breaking Up didn’t advance anything further for the OTP, it was the exact same issue and it was done being milked, there is no more mileage for it in this day and age. That Young Eun dated Jae Gook’s now dead older half brother Soo Won is not a death knell for their relationship, even if Soo Won died because he impetuously was rushing to see Young Eun in a rainy night and got in an accident. It sucks but goodness in 2021 this is NOT A PROBLEM. Even in K-drama land which is why there is no angst to this other than the dramatic kind being discussed. It doesn’t help that the two leads seem to be going through the motions in every scene now, I didn’t feel it earlier but these episodes I felt nothing from them other than saying “I love you” and those platitudes. I feel invested to watched the drama to the end but this is definitely not what I want/wish this drama could be.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO