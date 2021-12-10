ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Uber helping detectives solve Florida 'grandparent scams'

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Detectives in Tampa are asking Uber to help solve a “grandparent scam” that conned $10,000 from a 75-year-old man who was told his granddaughter needed the money to get out of jail.

Uber also is helping the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office find suspects in a long-running con that scammed an 82-year-old woman out of $700,000, nearly her entire life savings.

In both cases, someone told the elderly victims to withdraw money and then used the ride-sharing service to pick it up. Detectives want names of Uber account holders and credit card information along with their ride histories, and Uber says it’s cooperating.

In this latest case, the North Tampa man was contacted by someone claiming to be his granddaughter's lawyer, asking him to withdraw $10,000 on May 11, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

At first he was instructed to go to a bail bonds business, but then was told that someone would come for the money in a silver Toyota with an Uber plate on the front dashboard. Uber confirmed the trip, and now a search warrant seeks more information to follow the money.

"Uber strictly prohibits the use of the Uber app to commit crimes and regularly works with law enforcement to assist with investigations," Uber told the Tampa Bay Times.

Uber's guidelines say the service maintains user data as described in its privacy notice and terms of use, disclosing information to law enforcement “in accordance with the Electronic Communications Privacy Act.”

In the other case, a woman pretending to be the 82-year-old's granddaughter and a man who said he was her lawyer convinced her to make 13 withdrawals from BB&T branches in the Tampa area. She handed stacks of cash to couriers using Uber.

The woman’s lawyer is suing Truist Bank, created when BB&T merged with SunTrust, alleging negligence for allowing her to make large and unusual withdrawals even after red flags were raised.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards (46 meters) above a creek and is now back home. An animal control officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby during the Dec. 1 rescue, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.
COLORADO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Zebras found safe after months on the loose in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Four months after escaping from a farm in Maryland, officials said Tuesday that they have safely recaptured two wandering zebras, according to multiple reports. “They’re safe,” Prince George’s County spokesperson Linda Lowe told WUSA. “They are not on the loose.”...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Helicopter crashes on Louisiana highway

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Drivers on a Louisiana interstate had to contend with a helicopter crash Tuesday, closing down part of the highway. WDSU reported the helicopter crashed in St. John The Baptist Parish on Interstate 10. The crash happened just before 1 p.m., WVUE reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

What it takes to be ‘rich’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — In order to land among the top 20% of earners in the Queen City, a person would have to be bringing home $129,044 per year, according to a recent analysis by GoBankingRates.com. [ ALSO READ: Lincoln County man ’s family will have “an amazing Christmas” after $100,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Witness: Sailor was in area where fire started on US warship

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A key witness in the Navy's case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year testified Tuesday that he is certain that he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited, but acknowledged changing the account he initially told investigators.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Grandparent#The Tampa Bay Times#Bb T#Truist Bank#Suntrust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy