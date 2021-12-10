ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberattacks could threaten our food supply

By Alexa Liacko
Fox17
 4 days ago

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Cyberattacks are becoming more common and more disruptive to our daily life, and many experts worry the nation’s food supply is the next big target. “In the past, I don't think we gave a lot of thought to cybersecurity,” said Robert Sakata, a farmer in Brighton,...

www.fox17online.com

