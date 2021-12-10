St. Mary’s boys can’t recover from early hole in loss to GTRA

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 63, MANCHESTER 56 The Crusaders turned things on in the second half to rally past the visiting Panthers on Tuesday night. Manchester led 17-13 after one quarter, and 31-29 at the break. Central Catholic, though, used a 19-12 third-quarter burst to grab a 48-43 lead going into the final eight minutes.

