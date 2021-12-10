St. Mary’s boys can’t recover from early hole in loss to GTRA

ST. MARYS — The Juniata Indians’ wrestling team had a banner day at the St. Mary’s Kickoff Classic, as each member of the Indians team placed fifth or better in the season-opening tournament. Juniata’s Casey Smith (120) led the way for Indians’ finishers, going a perfect 3-0,...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It may be B.J. Etzold’s first year at the helm for the St. Mary’s boys’ basketball squad, but he has a veteran-heavy team. It’s given the former girls’ head coach a smooth transition. Taking over a program can sometimes be a...
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 63, MANCHESTER 56 The Crusaders turned things on in the second half to rally past the visiting Panthers on Tuesday night. Manchester led 17-13 after one quarter, and 31-29 at the break. Central Catholic, though, used a 19-12 third-quarter burst to grab a 48-43 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Comments / 0