Mark Cavendish is full of confidence as he looks ahead to the 2022 season, claiming that he is on an upward trajectory and backs his ability to win more races next year. Despite suffering a collapsed lung and broken ribs from a heavy crash at the Six Days of Ghent last month, and then being involved in a traumatic experience whereby armed robbers broke into his house and threatened his family while still recovering, the Manxman retains optimism that he will continue his fine form from 2021.

