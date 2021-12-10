Kim Potter trial: 3rd officer at deadly traffic stop testifies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four Chicago Police dispatchers were recognized Tuesday for their heroism and bravery in the face of shootings that took the lives of police officers over the past few years. Suzanne Cassaro and Kathy Kordelewski were on duty Feb. 13, when Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect in the Loop. “We are kind of behind the scenes, but we’re there every minute – every foot pursuit, every emergency, every 10-1 (emergency backup call), and our job is to make sure that our officers go home safe,” Cassaro said. Also honored were dispatchers Patricia Bounds and Keith Thornton, who acted quickly on Aug. 7 when Officer Ella French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood. French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was wounded. The dispatchers were recognized for keeping calm and coordinating the emergency response following those tragic events.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO