Kim Potter trial: 3rd officer at deadly traffic stop testifies

By FOX 9 Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Witness testimony entered a third day Friday in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this year. FOX 9 is streaming the Potter trial live,...

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
Breaking: Deputy terminated after arrest

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested this morning for aggravated battery and domestic abuse child endangerment. She has since been fired. CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Deputy Brittney Williams worked in investigations and had been with the department for about 14 years before being terminated. The Lake...
Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 8: New Body Cam Footage Played In Court; Daunte Wright’s Mother Testifies

This post is from Dec. 8, click here for latest updates from Dec. 9. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening statements were made Wednesday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. New footage of the fatal shooting was played in court when witnesses were called to the stand, the first of which was Wright’s mother, who testified that the day her son died was the worst day of her life. Katie Bryant shed tears on the stand as she described how her 20-year-old son...
Officer Kim Potter "betrayed a 20-year-old kid" when she fatally shot Daunte Wright during traffic stop, prosecutor says

The suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Daunte Wright violated her training and "betrayed a 20-year-old kid" when she shot him with a handgun instead of a Taser during a traffic stop, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday. But an attorney for former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter told jurors that all the young man had to do was surrender to police that day.
Three arrested in Minden retaliatory shooting following drive-by

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The sound of gunfire rang out both late Thursday night and Friday morning (Dec. 9 and 10) in the City of Minden, with three arrested in connection with the second incident. The Minden Police Association (MPA) says a drive-by shooting took place Thursday night in District...
Chauvin to change not guilty plea to federal charges in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea to separate civil rights charges, according to a court filing on Monday. Chauvin, 45, appears likely to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to the federal charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard

Originally published Dec. 13, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Instacart delivery driver allegedly ran over an elderly couple’s groceries due to a pro-police sign in their yard, according to police. Blaine police say they responded on Dec. 6 to a call from the couple who reported that they had placed a grocery order from a local Cub Foods and requested delivery via the Instacart delivery service. The couple said once they received notification that the driver was outside the house, they decided to meet the driver there due to the amount of snow in their driveway. According to the police, when the couple opened...
Jury seated in Kim Potter trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has been seated for the trial of a former Minnesota police officer who claims she mixed up her gun and Taser when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright. Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death in April in Brooklyn Center, a...
Trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter set to begin

WCCO-TV reports: “The trial for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is set to begin Wednesday morning for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. …The hearing will be live-streamed. …. Earlier this year, Potter, 49, was charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center. The white former officer – she resigned two days after the shooting – has said she meant to use her Taser on the 20-year-old Wright after he tried to drive away from a traffic stop as officers tried to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead. Her body camera recorded the shooting.”
Kim Potter Trial Day 4: Medical examiner on Wright's death, witness demonstrates Taser

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the killing of Daunte Wright, enters its second week, with Day 4 of testimony in Minneapolis. The former Brooklyn Center police officer is charged with manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright for firing her gun instead of her taser. FOX 9 is streaming the Potter trial live, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 YouTube channel and the FOX 9 News App.
Chicago Police Dispatchers Honored For Quick Action In Face Of Shootings That Killed Cmdr. Paul Bauer, Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four Chicago Police dispatchers were recognized Tuesday for their heroism and bravery in the face of shootings that took the lives of police officers over the past few years. Suzanne Cassaro and Kathy Kordelewski were on duty Feb. 13, when Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect in the Loop. “We are kind of behind the scenes, but we’re there every minute – every foot pursuit, every emergency, every 10-1 (emergency backup call), and our job is to make sure that our officers go home safe,” Cassaro said. Also honored were dispatchers Patricia Bounds and Keith Thornton, who acted quickly on Aug. 7 when Officer Ella French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood. French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was wounded. The dispatchers were recognized for keeping calm and coordinating the emergency response following those tragic events.
