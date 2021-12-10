ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Editorial: Don’t fall prey to holiday scammers

By John Few
themadisonrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is here, so get ready for an abundance of goodwill and, unfortunately, some bad will in the form of scams. It is one time of the year when scammers work extra hard to rob good people of their savings. For those who choose this holiday season...

themadisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZDX

Don't fall for this new package scam

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — If you get a call about an intercepted holiday package, be careful. It could be scammers trying to separate you from your money. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is warning about a new scam. They explain:. Scammers are calling and advising potential victims that their...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Scammers Using Zelle

The money transfer app Zelle was supposed to be safer than Venmo. It is run by the nation’s largest banks, but a new report says it is fast becoming the top choice of scammers trying to empty your bank account. Michelle Hoeting received a text message earlier this year that is now targeting so many […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
fredericksburg.today

HOLIDAY DELIVERY SCAMS…Don’t click that text!

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Some consumers have recently been getting text messages stating a major delivery carrier needs them to “update delivery preferences” on a package by clicking on a link. The problem? The text is a scam, and the link results in theft of personal information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
press-leader.com

Don’t fall victim to a pyramid scheme this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing, be careful to avoid falling for online scams. Office Christmas parties with Secret Santa, get-togethers with friends and family and exchanging white elephant …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Debit Cards#Prepaid Cards#Identity Theft#Phishing Emails#Bbb
ZDNet

Paying a debt by gift card? Don't fall for this scam

The Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) latest "data spotlight" release shows $148 million in gift card payment scams have been recorded for the first nine months of 2021. This growing trend exceeds the total number and dollar amount of similar scams logged by the agency throughout the entirety of 2020. This...
PUBLIC SAFETY
themadisonrecord.com

Better Business Bureau: Beware of unscrupulous scammers when shopping

MADISON – The 2021 Christmas shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one. Labor shortages and problems with the supply chain are negatively affecting searches for sought-after gifts, according to the Better Business Bureau. Electronics and toys are among the products in short supply. With product shortages and increased...
MADISON, AL
CBS Atlanta

Preventing Pet Scammers From Stealing Your Joy During The Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The demand for puppies and other pets is high during the holidays and causing more people to fall for online pet scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & Northeast Georgia has a few tips to make sure scammers don’t steal your holiday spirit and your hard-earned dollars. Roswell resident Wendy Segnitz says losing her pet was like losing a family member. “In September, I had lost my dear, sweet Glory girl, which was a West Island Terrier, due to cancer, and I was just devastated,” Segnitz said. She searched online for a...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Best Life

Costco Just Gave This Major Warning to All Customers

More than 113 million people have Costco memberships, according to the latest data from the wholesale retailer. These loyal shoppers may have encountered some setbacks this year. In September, Costco had to place purchasing limits on some items, effectively curbing its buying-in-bulk model for certain purchases. Then, in November, the company had to pull some Kool-Aid products from its stores after numerous containers were recalled for potentially being contaminated with pieces of metal and glass. Now, the company is sending an important warning to its millions of customers ahead of the Christmas holiday. Read on to find out why Costco is sending out an urgent announcement.
RETAIL
Jenn Leach

$1,800 Stimulus Checks This Week?

Update: Today is the last day households will be receiving their up to $300 payment per child from the Child Tax Credit. $1,800 payments also expected to be received this week to eligible households.

Comments / 0

Community Policy