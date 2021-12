As Washington state’s salmon remain poised on “the brink of extinction,” this year’s severe flooding could prove to be a wild card for their health and well-being. Standing outside his house in Blanchard, Washington, water up to his thighs, Kevin Morse watched in awe as a few salmon — usually found in a nearby creek — swam across his driveway. His son spotted several more later that night while ferrying friends across the property in a canoe.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO