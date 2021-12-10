CentraCare’s Annual Holly Ball Event Raises $550,000

LITTLE FALLS -- The state's veterans cemeteries are getting ready to place holiday wreaths on all the headstones, but this year they need your help. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs says the non-profit organization that typically coordinates wreath buying and placement is unable to do so this year. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has decided that they would go ahead and buy them and place them internally.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO