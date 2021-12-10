ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

CentraCare’s Annual Holly Ball Event Raises $550,000

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare says their annual Holly Ball event was another success. Organizers says the event raised $550,000....

State Veterans Cemeteries Raising Money for Holiday Wreaths

LITTLE FALLS -- The state's veterans cemeteries are getting ready to place holiday wreaths on all the headstones, but this year they need your help. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs says the non-profit organization that typically coordinates wreath buying and placement is unable to do so this year. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has decided that they would go ahead and buy them and place them internally.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
