Public Safety

Oakridge Upper Elementary goes on soft lockdown because of threat

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
Oakridge Upper Elementary went on soft lockdown due to a potential threat Friday morning.

District officials say a special education student claimed to have guns in their home and wanted to do something with them.

The school called 911 and three law enforcement officers were onsite within minutes,” Superintendent Tom Livezey said in a letter to families.

Law enforcement apprehended the student involved.

Soft lockdown has ended and students and classes are operating as scheduled.

“I want parents to know that this happened literally as students were returning from the presentation with Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson on ‘Navigating the World of Social Media,’” Livezey said in his letter. “Kids are now equipped with the knowledge of what unlawful activity on social media is. We expect increased reporting of threats now that students are empowered with this knowledge. We are prepared to respond. But, I want to be clear: Threats of any kind will be taken seriously and students will be prosecuted.”

