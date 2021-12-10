PET OF THE WEEK: Shea

This terrific canine-girl is a Pit Bull/Terrier mix estimated to be about 2-years-old old and 55l bs. She has loads of personality and absolutely loves people. While at the shelter, she has played well with other dogs who respect her space and share her love of running. As always, it’s best to bring any dogs you own for a meet and greet before any adoption is finalized. Masha had to be surrendered to JCAS because she suffered separation anxiety when left alone. In fact, she was so lonely she had to let the rest of the mobile home park know. However, this is something that can be worked on and, at least, you know she will always be happy to see you. Masha is energetic, smart and social. She needs a person who wants to spend loads of time with her so she can be given the best balance of mental and physical stimulus, along with loads of LOVE. Some misunderstand her energy level, but when she is walked by calm and assertive handlers, she responds well to commands and settles down well. It certainly helps that she loves treats and takes them very gently! She just needs to have a dog-savvy human help her feel safe, secure and loved. If you could be that person and would love to share your life with this vibrant, loving canine, you’ll be happy to know her adoption fee had been generously prepaid by a FOTAS supporter who knows how wonderful this girl truly is. Make an appointment to come in to meet this Brindle-Beauty! You’ll just have to budget for the annual license fee of $25 if you live in Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO