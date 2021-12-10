ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Caught on camera: Woman leads police on wild golf course chase

By Jocelyn Brumbaugh
KSBW.com
 4 days ago

A Florida golf course was the unusual scene of a high-speed police chase. Dash camera footage shows the moments when a female suspect drove an SUV over fairways and across greens at Green Harbor golf course in Vero Beach, trying to evade sheriff's deputies. The chase...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Police: FedEx driver run over by own truck

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a crash in southwest Miami Dade where a FedEx driver was run over by his own truck. The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. at SW 58th Street and SW 97th Avenue, according to police. Investigators said the 34-year-old victim was distributing packages...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
kyma.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Robbery suspects disguised as police follow victims home

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A recording captured through a Ring doorbell camera shows the exact moment suspected police impersonators took advantage of three victims entering their home. The video, which went viral on social media, is now part of an investigation. Footage from the follow-home robbery reveals three...
LOS ANGELES, CA
treasurecoast.com

Indian River County Woman arrested after chase through golf course

Indian River County Woman arrested after chase through golf course. Indian River, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -A woman has been arrested after breaking through a gate and driving through the Grand Harbor golf course in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. The incident started shortly...
VERO BEACH, FL
willmarradio.com

Man arrested after chase south of Dassel...loaded gun, children found in the car

(Dassel MN-) An armed Paynesville man is accused of leading police on a drunken high speed chase with two children in the car Sunday night. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says 31-year-old Luke Holmgren faces at least 5 charges after the incident that began around 8:03 p.m. when deputies got a report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 15, heading south toward Dassel. A deputy located and stopped Holmgren, but he fled and continued south on 15, and the car was finally stopped about 2 miles south of Dassel without further incident. Holmgren's blood alcohol content was reportedly more than 2 times over the legal limit, he had a loaded handgun in his possession and his two juvenile children were in the vehicle with him.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
WREG

Four children lead police on chase in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four children led police on a car chase after they took their grandmother’s car on a joy ride in Whitehaven Wednesday, police said. Police issued a city watch alert around 11 p.m. on Wednesday after the grandmother reported that her 13-year-old granddaughter took her Honda from her home on the 3800 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Caught On Camera#Police#Golf Carts#The Chase#Cnn#Suv
cbs12.com

VIDEO: Golfers scatter as woman drives through golf course in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman led deputies on a chase through a golf course in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the woman refused to pull over for a traffic stop in the Waterford Lakes community on Tuesday afternoon. Instead, she plowed through the gate at the Grand Harbor golf course.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWCH.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Liberal police search for porch pirate

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who stole a “welcome” sign off someone’s porch. The theft was captured on a doorbell camera. In the video, you can see the woman climb onto the porch, look around and then take the vertical “WELCOME” sign.
LIBERAL, KS
Miami Herald

Video: Vero Beach car chase ends on golf course

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office released footage of a car chase that ended on a golf course in Vero Beach, Florida. The driver broke through the course fence after refusing to pull over. She was arrested when the chase concluded.
WSPY NEWS

Police Chase Leads to Fatal Crash in Joliet

One person died and two more were critically injured in a crash in Joliet Wednesday night that followed a police chase. The Joliet Police Department says there were reports of shots fired from a vehicle in the area of Cass and Collins streets. After locating the vehicle and trying to pull it over, police say the vehicle fled. A chase was eventually called off because the vehicle was heading into a residential area with no headlights on. Police also had learned that the vehicle was reported stolen.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy