Jets' Elijah Moore: Receiving questionable tag

Wilson completed 19 of 42 passes for 202 yards while adding 33 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 30-9 loss to the Saints. He didn't have a touchdown or turnover. Wilson struggled mightily without top two wide receivers Corey Davis (groin) and Elijah Moore (quadriceps), both of whom are on IR. He didn't eclipse 100 passing yards until the Jets fell behind 23-6 in the fourth quarter. Wilson didn't get any help on the ground, either, finishing as the Jets' leading rusher in the game. Given the injury-riddled state of the team around him and his own inconsistent play, the rookie second overall pick will be tough to trust in Week 15 against the hot Dolphins defense.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO