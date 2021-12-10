Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Absent for personal reasons

Two former New Orleans Saints players are dealing with some hardships in Week 14. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson had been on a tear this season with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he logged a sack — his ninth game in a row with a sack — against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Buffalo Bills came out of Week 14 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs but also saw some key players on the offensive side of the ball leave the weekend with injuries. On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates on quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
The Buccaneers are blowing out the Bills, leading 24-3, but they have lost two players for the remainder of the game. Cornerback Jamel Dean has an illness that will keep him out. He finishes with two tackles. Running back Giovani Bernard, who was carted off the field with 47 seconds...
Police recently released new information surrounding the death of former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. A friend found the 33-year-old dead at his home on Thursday. Police in Roswell, Georgia, got a call Thursday night of a reported cardiac arrest. The caller said they found Demaryius Thomas unconscious...
Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
Things are just going from bad to worse in Jacksonville. The Jaguars fell to the Titans 20-0 in ugly fashion on Sunday. After the game, the exchange between coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel quickly made its rounds on social media. The state of the Jaguars is written all over Meyer’s face.
With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
It was an entertaining first half between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where both teams combined for 48 first-half points and some thrilling touchdowns. But things quickly changed in the second half, where we got to a point in the game where we knew...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season after being shutout 20-0 by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They had a play at the end of the game that reflected their season. Receivers Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell landed on top of each other while crossing. Shenault slipped and...
The Cleveland Browns made their victory of the Baltimore Ravens much more difficult than it seemed like it had to be. The Browns had a commanding lead at halftime but took their foot off the gas and allowed undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley to lead the Ravens comeback attempt. For most...
The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals that could decide their season. But they’ll be without one of their key players on defense. Per ProFootballTalk, 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson is out today. But it’s apparently for personal reasons rather than...
