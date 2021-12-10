ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hy-Vee offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster to 16- and 17-year-olds

By WICS/WRSP Staff
khqa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WICS/WRSP) — Free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now being made available at Hy-Vee pharmacies nationwide. This comes after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Pfizer: COVID pill effective against omicron, reduces hospitalizations, deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
SFGate

Pfizer Covid pill stops hospitalization, not milder symptoms

New study data showed Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital, but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections. Pfizer disclosed findings from two studies in a statement Tuesday. In one, its treatment, Paxlovid, failed to meet the primary...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Wics#Hy Vee Pharmacy#Medicare
khqa.com

Israeli study finds Pfizer booster protects against Omicron variant

WASHINGTON (TND) — An Israeli study found Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot protects against the omicron variant. “Antibodies will go up with a third shot and I think that's tremendously important for anyone over 50 as shown in the Israeli clinical study,” Dr. Monica Gandhi said. “However, an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Merck’s COVID pill loses its lustre: what that means for the pandemic

Molnupiravir was initially heralded by public-health officials as a game-changer for COVID-19, but full clinical-trial data showed lower-than-expected efficacy. You have full access to this article via your institution. Molnupiravir, one of two antiviral pills that have caused excitement in the past few months because preliminary clinical-trial results showed that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

Nationwide Study on Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness for Ages 12 to 18 – “The Vaccine Works for Children!”

A team of researchers at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital contributed to a nationwide study on the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine against hospitalization in children age 12-18. The study was conducted by 19 hospitals in 16 states. The results of the study, published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, show that the vaccine is effective against hospitalization in that population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

(Reuters) -U.S. regulators on Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended its emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy