We're back! Don't miss OnPodcast this Sunday! We're talking Halo, Windows 11 & more

Hi there OnPodcast fans! We know it's been a while as we have been off the last two weeks, but we're back this Sunday, December 12 for a new episode. We'll be talking about all things Halo, Windows 11, and more....

onmsft.com

The first trailer for the Halo TV series is here

The first proper trailer for the upcoming live-action Halo TV series finally debuted today and, while just around a minute in length, offers a pretty good look at the style of the series and the scale of some of the sets and sequences. Check out the new trailer for the...
TV SERIES
onmsft.com

Microsoft trademarks "Halo: The Endless," could continue the Halo Infinite story

Microsoft has just filed a new trademark for Halo: The Endless (via Aggiornamenti Lumia), which could just be a future DLC for the freshly-released Halo Infinite. The trademark covers various types and goods and services including “video game software” and “digital media,” and what suggests it could be an expansion for Halo Infinite’s Campaign is that “The Endless” get actually mentioned a couple of times during the adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Spotify's free Halo Infinite audio series adds to the Xbox game's lore

An official Halo Infinite audio drama series went live just a few hours before the launch of the video game’s single-player Campaign/story content on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. The audio series, Halo Infinite: Memory Agent, is exclusive to the Spotify audio platform and can be listened to for...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

GameSir T4 Mini review: A fantastic compact mobile controller for Xbox Cloud Gaming & beyond

The Gamesir T4 Mini is a compact yet comfortable mobile controller that's great for Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as the Nintendo Switch or even gaming on your PC. When you own multiple consoles, finding a controller that can work on all of them is quite tricky. Even storing away controllers can take up a lot of space. Yet, there's also the need to think about cloud gaming, too. You'll need a controller like the GameSir X2 to turn your mobile phone into a comfortable controller.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Spider-Man just got some cool new looks in Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest update is rolling out now to Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and all other supported platforms. In addition to adding a number of new Christmas and winter outfits and event files, this update also adds the Super Styles for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass characters, including Spider-Man.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Halo Infinite finally gets matchmaking playlists including Team Slayer

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode is finally a selection of matchmaking playlists today, which has been a top-requested feature since launch. Until today, the game forced players to randomly experience the different objective-based modes such as Capture the Flag and Domination, but players who only wanted to play the fan-favorite Team Slayer deathmatch mode can finally just do that.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

December Patch Tuesday updates are now available for Windows 11 and 10

Microsoft has just released the December Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 as well as all supported versions of Windows 10. If you’re already running Windows 11 on your PC, you should now be seeing the KB5008215 patch waiting for you in Windows Update. Microsoft didn’t list any specifics...
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

How to turn off Game Mode to conquer performance issues on Windows 10 or Windows 11

How to turn off Game Mode to conquer performance issues on Windows 10 or Windows 11. Looking to turn off Game Mode on Windows 10 or Windows 11? Here's what you need to do. 1. First, you need to open Windows Settings by using the keyboard shortcut Windows key + i, by searching for "Settings" in Windows Search, or by right clicking the Start menu and choosing "Settings."
COMPUTERS
Halo Infinite Made Me Love Gaming With Friends Again

Nostalgia is a curse. Its memory manipulation makes us hyperinflate the value or quality of past relationships, experiences, things we loved. When we see them again, the disappointment can be a shock. No, Speed Racer was not a good cartoon show. No, your grade school crush wasn’t that impressed at your spelling test scores. But yes, the first Halo game was, and still is, the greatest first-person shooter video game ever made. Its mysterious setting on an alien ring world, its stoic soldier facing off against the impossible, its riveting and exciting gameplay. It all adds up to an unforgettable experience that begins what becomes an iconic trilogy of titles.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

We're Back on Island Time: Outer Banks Is Renewed for Season 3

Our favorite Pogues are officially coming back for another season! We're heading back to "paradise on Earth," as John B. would call it. On Dec. 7, Netflix announced on Twitter that Outer Banks has been renewed for a third season. The hit series—which is in the running for "The Drama Show of 2021" at this year's People's Choice Awards—held the No. 1 spot globally in Netflix's Top 10 TV list for an entire month following its launch on July 30. "This just in from Poguelandia...," the streamer wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the cast. "Outer Banks will be back for a third season!" "I've got an...
TV SERIES
onmsft.com

Fortnite video game's development switches to Unreal Engine 5

Development on the mega-popular Fortnite video game has now officially switched in full to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 game engine. The announcement was made via the official Unreal Engine Twitter account today, a few days after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3. “With the arrival of Chapter 3, Fortnite...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Top 5 ways on how to stay productive with Windows 11

There are many great tools that can help you stay productive in Windows 11. From Snap Layouts to Widgets, and more, here's a look at all those tools, and some extras, too. Chances are that you're spending more time on your PC these days. That could be for work or for school, and maybe even your own leisure. But with Windows 11, Microsoft has designed a new operating system that should help you make the most out of all that time. There's a lot of great tools and features that can help you stay productive. Let's take a look.
COMPUTERS
So Md News.com

'We're doing really cool things in those spaces'

James Ian has experienced plenty of success in life as a singer, songwriter, actor and poet, but he also struggled since being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when he was in his teens. And to help highlight the struggles those with spinal muscular atrophy, known as SMA, and other disabilities...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
onmsft.com

Stardock launches Fences 4, 1.0 with new peek feature

Stardock has launched Fences 4.0 version 1.0. One of their most popular desktop applications, this new version now helps users organize their desktop in even more ways, especially in creative programs. One of the top features in Fences 4 is a new one that lets users view fences with the...
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

What is Windows Registry: Everything you need to know

If you’ve been a Windows user a while now, we’re sure you would have stumbled on something about Windows Registry. It doesn't have to be a detailed explanation even; you might have heard how you can use registry to speed up your PC, or how editing something in it will fix some random error on your Windows.
SOFTWARE

