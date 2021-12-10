ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

West Salem house added to state historic register

By Jourdan Vian
 4 days ago

WEST SALEM (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Historical Society has added a West Salem Home to the State Register of Historic Places.

The Derwood and Myrtle Trimbell House at 224 Van Ness St. N. was built in 1920. It was designed by La Crosse architects Percy Dwight Bentley and Otta Merman, who are recognized as master architects in Wisconsin due to their Prairie Style homes.

The historical society said the Derwood and Myrtle Trimbell House is an “outstanding” example of the style.

The home’s exterior walls are clad in exposed Denison Tile, laid to form alternating horizontal bands. The upper story is clad in stucco. The house has a Bedford limestone entryway surround and the primary rooms have leaded glass casement windows. A majority of the home’s Prairie-style interiors are intact, including banded wall panel wainscoting, elaborate wood cornices, and a Roman brick fireplace surrounded with Rookwood architectural faience tiles.

LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
