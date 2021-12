FORT PIERCE—With an undergraduate career filled with what could have been insurmountable obstacles Sabby Hightower persevered, graduating from Indian River State College (IRSC) with a B.S. in Healthcare Management. She lost her father and her husband. Then a blaze destroyed her home. Still, she excelled at her studies, stayed active in the college community, raised her four young children, and cared for her mother. In recognition of this and so much more, The Association of Florida Colleges presented Sabby with the Leroy Collins Distinguished Alumni ‘Against the Odds’ Award on Thursday, November 18.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO