Christmas Wish List: These items are needed for the Tails and Paws holiday drive
(WJHL) – Tails and Paws is a special project of News Channel 11, Storm Team 11 and Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds.
The Tails and Paws holiday drive collects items that the Washington County TN Animal Shelter desperately needs to care for our four-legged friends.SEE ALSO: Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office to begin offering daily welfare checks
Donated items can be dropped off at the shelter starting on Monday, Dec. 13.
This year, the Washington County TN Animal Shelter is in need of the following items:
Shelter
- Liquid laundry detergent
- Dryer sheets
- Fabuloso
- Dishwashing detergent
- Paper towels
- Copy paper
- Disinfecting wipes
- Bleach
Dogs
- Dry dog food – dog chow, Purina One
- Canned dog food
- Nylabones
- Dog toys
Cats
- Dry cat food – cat chow, Purina One
- Canned cat food
- Dry kitten food
- Cat toys
