Eater Award-Winning Ima Is Expanding Down the Street With an Even Bigger Space

By Emma Orlow
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEater Award-winning Ima, known for its udon noodles and other Japanese-leaning dishes, is closing down its original Corktown location to head down the street towards bigger digs, Crain’s first reports. The restaurant, which opened in 2016, will leave its 2015 Michigan Avenue address to takeover the shuttered Gold Cash Gold space,...

MetroTimes

Detroit's Ima noodle spot moving into larger former Gold Cash Gold space

Ima, the Detroit-based, Japanese-style noodle spot, keeps moving up. The chain's original location in Corktown is relocating to the larger former Gold Cash Gold space across the street at 2100 Michigan Ave. The news was first reported by Crain's Detroit Business. Ima has a 15-year lease at the new space...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Protein Bar’s Founder to Open a River North Cafe in Former 3 Greens Market

Chicago is ready to once again embrace the concept of the all-day cafe. Or at least that is what the owners of the millennial-friendly Edie’s All Day Cafe & Bar are hoping as they prepare to expand to a second location in River North, inside the former 3 Greens Market. Next spring, the owners hope to revive the space near the East Bank Club, from coffee in the morning to wine and charcuterie at night.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Twin Cities’ 2021 Eater Awards Winners

Today we announce the winners of the 2021 Eater Awards, celebrating the new restaurants and pop-ups that made the biggest impact in the Twin Cities since January 2020. Eater paused the awards last year as the industry reconciled with compounding challenges during an ongoing pandemic, but through the last 20 months, restaurants have shown resiliency by welcoming the idea of a new normal. Establishments that made ambitious debuts during the pandemic have set the bar for the future of the industry and how it operates. Choosing these recipients is always a tough task, made even more difficult this year by the extenuating circumstances brought on by a global health crisis. With that, congratulations to the Twin Cities’ winners for Best New Restaurant, Best New Design, Best New Bar, and Best New Bakery. Each winner receives Eater’s illustrious tomato can trophy to put on display.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

A Hit, Kid-Friendly Pasta Spot in Park Slope Expands Down the Street

When Allison Arevalo opened Pasta Louise in Park Slope last year, she wasn’t planning on having booked-out reservations and wait times at dinner. “We’ve gotten really lucky,” she says. “People have been coming in non-stop since we opened.” More than a year later, the hit, family-friendly pasta shop is now looking to expand and will take over the former Johnny Mack’s space at 1114 Eighth Avenue, at 12th Street, for a restaurant opening next April.
RESTAURANTS
Detroit News

Ima in Corktown to relocate to former Gold Cash Gold space

A popular noodle restaurant is getting new digs, but it won't move far. The original location of Ima in Corktown will relocate a few hundred feet west down Michigan Avenue to the space formerly occupied by contemporary restaurant Gold Cash Gold, which closed in early 2020. With this move Ima,...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
foxsanantonio.com

Main Street Pizza & Pasta wins third Blue Plate Award

SAN ANTONIO - This week's Blue Plate winner knows what winning this award is all about. Whether its hot pizza or pasta, they've got you covered. News 4's Gloria DeLeon introduces us to this week's winner. This Blue Plate Award is sizzling up for the 3rd time, for Main Street...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

Inside Moonflower, the Northwest Side’s New Plant-Filled Cocktail Bar

Cocktail bars are scarce on the Northwest Side, but Moonflower, which recently opened in Portage Park will help fill the void. Founded by three industry veterans, Moonflower offers craft cocktails with unusual ingredients, such as Milkis, a milk-based soda from South Korea, and Goldsaft, a German sugar beet syrup, plus snacks and an extensive soul music soundtrack.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Senor Carbon Brings Traditional and Peruvian Japanese Cuisine to Pioneer Square

Chef Joe Tuesta has a culinary career that spans two continents, multiple culinary traditions, and soon, he will open the new restaurant he co-owns with wife Imelda Diez-Tipa called Senor Carbon Peruvian Cuisine. The Pioneer Square restaurant is only one city approval away from officially opening, which Diez-Tipa hopes will be this weekend.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Durham Newcomer Queeny’s Creates a Cozy Space for Late-Night Eats Under $10

Downtown Durham is populated with great bars and restaurants within walking distance, but the scene lacks something very important: late-night eats. The opening of Queeny’s, a new restaurant and bar, looks to fix this — while also serving as a community space where comforting food and drinks, a podcast studio, and a bookshop collide.
DURHAM, NC
1051thebounce.com

Detroit Restaurant Named Best Chicken Wings in Michigan

Buffalo chicken wings are so popular, they have restaurants devoted to them! Website Eat This, Not That has shared its list of each state’s best chicken wings. In Michigan, the award goes to Coop Caribbean Fusion in Detroit. According to EatThis.com, “Coop sources chicken from a local farm and gives it a 24-hour marinade with a blend of Asian and Caribbean flavors. The wings get a guava barbecue sauce. For a memorable meal, team them up with the Caribbean corn that’s slathered in cilantro aioli, and topped with toasted coconut, queso fresco, bacon crumbles, and Old Bay.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

Here Are 2021’s Eater Awards Winners for the Carolinas

Today we’re excited to announce the winners of the 2021 Eater Awards, celebrating just a few of the new restaurants that have made a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene over the last two years. (Eater did not announce awards in 2020 given the circumstances, so restaurants that opened in both 2020 and most of 2021 were considered for this year’s awards. Openings in the final couple of months of 2021 will be eligible next year.)
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Chef Duo Hopes to Make Japanese-Taiwanese Spot Into Hermosa Beach’s Next Dining Gem

Little by the little, Mike Simms and David Lefevre are helping to transform the culinary landscape of the South Bay, with three standout restaurants in Manhattan Beach and now an upcoming place in Hermosa Beach called Ryla. Behind the stoves will be chefs Ray Hayashi and Cynthia Hetlinger, a husband and wife duo who got married in the past year, and come to Ryla with finer dining backgrounds. Hayashi was most recently the R&D chef of the Lefevre-Simms trio of Manhattan Beach restaurants: the Arthur J, Manhattan Beach Post, and Fishing With Dynamite. Previously, Hetlinger was a sous chef at Providence, Michael Cimarusti’s two Michelin-starred seafood tasting menu temple on Melrose Avenue.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
clevelandmagazine.com

Best Things We Ate This Month: Rush Inn, Ohio City Burrito and more

Ritual Juicery’s Almond Butter and Banana Toast ($4) Hearty enough to hold up under almond butter and bananas, this whole grain toast was perfected with a dash of cinnamon and swirl of agave. Bonus: Ritual Juicery is located in the Waterloo Arts District’s colorful Pop Life building, where you can also take a yoga class or shop at the boutique. 15619 Waterloo Road, Cleveland, 216-217-7458, ritualjuicery.com // Colleen Smitek.
OHIO STATE
Eater

New Rooftop Cocktail Bar to Bring Japanese Whisky and a Yakitori Cart to the SF Skyline

There’s a new rooftop cocktail bar rising above the streets of SoMa next year: Kaiyo Rooftop expects to open on the roof of the Hyatt Place Hotel after the holidays with a menu of “Nikkei-inspired cocktails” and flights of Japanese whisky. The bar and lounge comes from restaurateur John Park of Brick x Brick Hospitality Group (Kaiyo, Whitechapel, and Novela) and precedes the opening of a second Kaiyo restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel later next year.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

After Grace’s and Yugen’s Closures, Restaurant Owner Tries Latin Fusion in West Loop

It’s been just over six months since the sudden closure of Yugen, the lauded Japanese restaurant in West Loop, shocked Chicago’s fine dining fans. It was the second abrupt shutter in the space in three years, following the well-publicized demise of three-Michelin-starred Grace. Now owner Michael Olszewski, ostensibly hoping that the third time’s the charm, is preparing to launch its replacement: Aikana Chicago, a “world-inspired pan-American experience,” slated to open in January 2022 on Randolph Restaurant Row.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

The Top Spots for Cookies in Detroit Right Now

Thinking of gifting something warm, sweet and flavorful this season? Try a gift batch of cookies. Detroit has so many great cookie bakers that it can be hard to choose the right batch, so this year there’s a different flavor cookie for everyone on the list. Here’s a specially...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

D.C. Institution Kramers Just Added a 26-Seat Bar with Really Good Lighting

Kramers (formerly Kramerbooks) revealed a new 26-seat bar with 18 beers on tap, wines, and cocktails, as well as optimized lighting for reading while imbibing. The 970-square foot counter also has its own food menu with carrot chickpea tartine and French onion dip. It’s one of several changes (new name, new barbershop, expansion to the next door space) to come to the bookstore after changing ownership in 2016. 1517 Connecticut Avenue, NW [Washingtonian]
RESTAURANTS

