Eater Award-Winning Ima Is Expanding Down the Street With an Even Bigger Space

Today we announce the winners of the 2021 Eater Awards, celebrating the new restaurants and pop-ups that made the biggest impact in the Twin Cities since January 2020. Eater paused the awards last year as the industry reconciled with compounding challenges during an ongoing pandemic, but through the last 20 months, restaurants have shown resiliency by welcoming the idea of a new normal. Establishments that made ambitious debuts during the pandemic have set the bar for the future of the industry and how it operates. Choosing these recipients is always a tough task, made even more difficult this year by the extenuating circumstances brought on by a global health crisis. With that, congratulations to the Twin Cities’ winners for Best New Restaurant, Best New Design, Best New Bar, and Best New Bakery. Each winner receives Eater’s illustrious tomato can trophy to put on display.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO