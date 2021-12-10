ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan probing if lab mouse bite behind coronavirus infection

MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan on Friday said it was investigating whether a mouse bite may have been responsible for a worker at a high-security laboratory testing positive for the coronavirus, the island's first local infection in weeks. Health officials are scrambling to work out how a female employee at Academia Sinica, Taiwan's...

medicalxpress.com

IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
earth.com

Seaweed could stop coronavirus from infecting human cells

According to a team of researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU), a substance extracted from edible marine algae could stop the coronavirus from infecting human cells. Due to its antiviral properties, a water-soluble polysaccharide extracted from the cell wall of green seaweed called ulvan could prove to be an essential weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 214 new coronavirus infections, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday continued to see an uptick in coronavirus cases, with the state Department of Health reporting 214 additional infections. The latest cases bring the statewide total number of infections to 89,593. There were no new fatalities reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,058.
HAWAII STATE
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Residents taking home tests urged to get lab confirmation

As the coronavirus omicron variant spreads across the country, local health officials have been urging residents to get tested if they don’t feel well. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Thursday, Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern noted a recent increase in home tests. She says that’s a good step — but residents still need to take a confirmation test if it reads positive.
LYON COUNTY, KS
LiveScience

The coronavirus infects fat cells, study suggests

The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 may directly infect fat cells and specific immune cells found in fat tissue, The New York Times reported. In a recent study, posted to the preprint database bioRxiv on Oct. 25, scientists experimented with fat tissue obtained from bariatric surgeries, to see if the tissue could be infected by the coronavirus. They found that fat cells, known as adipocytes, could become infected and developed a low level of inflammation. They also found that immune cells housed within the fat tissue, called macrophages, also became infected and kicked off a much more intense inflammatory response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A second student has died this year as a result of a school-related COVID-19 infection, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Three students have died due to COVID-19 infections related to schools since the pandemic began, and 18 staff members have died in total. “This is tragic news and I hope Minnesotans can pull together and do all we can to prevent another student from dying of this virus,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. Information identifying the student was not released in the MDH report. Data also shows that over 47,000 PreK-12 students have tested positive for the virus in connection to attending school. On Thursday, Minnesota’s latest positivity rate continued to tick up, reaching 11.9%, the highest figure reported as of Dec. 1, due to data lag. It’s the highest the positivity rate has been since last December.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed? Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard Kim Potter Trial - Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Coronavirus – Probing for particles

A study by Department of Energy researchers detailed a potential method to detect the novel coronavirus on surfaces. Scientists from Pacific Northwest, Oak Ridge, Sandia and Ames national laboratories used an atomic force microscope to measure how easily particles of the virus’s spike protein attached to surfaces, a property called adhesion energy.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Seattle Times

Mouse with COVID sparks lab alert after biting scientist

A mouse bite is at the center of an investigation into a possible new COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, after a worker at a high-security laboratory was confirmed as the island’s first local case in more than a month. The lab worker, a woman in her 20s, tested positive for...
WORLD
Kansas City Star

Labs hunting for omicron start their search with a clue in positive coronavirus tests

The hunt for the omicron coronavirus variant is on at 68 state and local public health labs across the country, and it begins with a process of elimination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told lab directors this week to begin searching for omicron in COVID-19 test results that come back positive, but with one specific part of the test having failed. If the results don’t identify the specific gene that produces the coronavirus’ iconic spike protein, that would be a sign that it could be the omicron mutation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

DC’s forensic lab keeps looking for coronavirus variants

Health officials are finding more and more cases of the omicron variant here in the U.S., including several cases found in Maryland. The D.C. forensic lab is responsible for identifying variants within the city and even finding new ones that may spread. Right now, the lab sequences nearly 8% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Prior coronavirus infections may not protect well against Omicron

New data from South Africa suggests the Omicron variant spreads more than twice as quickly as the Delta variant, and that immunity from prior infection doesn't appear to protect a person very well against Omicron variant. Why it matters: The findings are extremely preliminary, and there are still many open...
PUBLIC HEALTH

