Molecule from approved malaria medicine protects lung cells against COVID-19

By Aarhus University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Aarhus University have shown that the medicine Atovaquone has a protective effect both before and after infection with the coronavirus in human cells in the laboratory. This means that it can in all probability be used both for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Atovaquone has already...

HaliHannigans Cupcakery
4d ago

So Hydroxychloroquine DOES work!! Couldn't say that because Trump said it, so let's use another one Trump didn't mention...for God's sake! The number of people who have died while the CDC, FDA, FRAUDCI, & NIH were playing POLITICS...Speechless! The American public SHOULD BE outraged! "The most common antimalarial drugs include:Quinine sulfate (Qualaquin)MefloquineChloroquine (Aralen)Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil)Combination of atovaquone and proguanil (Malarone)"

Mike Harris
4d ago

If the drug's patent is expired they are going to claim it to be dangerous and still unproven. Then they will mock anyone who takes or even suggest it. Finally, they will try to limit its availability even for malaria.

KDX220
4d ago

ivermectin knocks covid out in Two days. why would our government tells us about anything easl. they want you to die.

