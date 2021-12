Idaho Falls’ Colonial Theater hosted the legendary John Philip Sousa and his band this week in 1921. The Dec. 7 performance was the only Idaho stop the March King made on his tour of the West, which meant people from far away as Boise were hot for tickets. In Pocatello, a special train was scheduled to make a trip north, picking up passengers in Blackfoot. While Sousa’s music is still widely heard at Fourth of July celebrations and in school auditoriums, his name is not as widely remembered today. In his day, however, his civilian band, formed in 1892 after he left the Marine Band, performed an estimated 15,000 concerts in 40 years. Sousa’s March 1932 obituary in the New York Times remarked that his tours were “considered to have contributed toward the furtherance of musical education in the nation.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO