ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Why Are Bottomline Shares Trading Higher Today?

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EPAY) is working with Deutsche Bank to explore a sale and consider options, Bloomberg reports. The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company, manages payments...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
Business
State
New York State
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epay#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Wall Street ends down, investors eye inflation and Omicron

(Reuters) – Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November, solidifying expectations the Federal Reserve this week will announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases. The fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant also dampened investor sentiment after the S&P 500 index hit...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.79% to $168.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.47 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
92K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy