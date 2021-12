Jabra is a Business Reporter client. The new workforce trends transforming the way we work. Work is no longer simply a place you go; it’s something you do. The shift to hybrid work is likely to be the biggest permanent shift in work culture for an entire generation. With any change of this magnitude, there will be both challenges and opportunities. Hybrid itself is not a magic solution; there are complex factors to consider, and businesses face the challenge of planning and implementing strategies for a work-from-anywhere future.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO