Kaskade enlists Cayson Renshaw for contemporary rinse of ‘Lessons In Love’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a four-month stretch of re-familiarizing, re-recording, and re-producing, Kaskade looked at his 2011 LP, Fire & Ice, through a 2021 lens. At the heart of the initiative, undertaken in honor of the project’s 10-year anniversary, was a question: “How would this sound if I made it...

dancingastronaut.com

Kaskade
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Krewella return to the scene on ‘Never Been Hurt’ feat. BEAUZ

The Krewella sisters make their grand return to the scene alongside Asian-American duo BEAUZ. The collaboration finds the quartet of talents exploring poppier sounds on the powerful “Never Been Hurt.” Far groovier and deep house inspired than the style that made Krewella one of EDM’s premier acts, this little ditty dabbles in groovy — and grimy — basslines inspired by the UK garage sound. The subtler melodies let the song’s vocals shine through while the sultry lyrics and a distorted vocal chorus tug on your heartstrings. The duo’s first release in over a year, “Never Been Hurt” is an indicator of things to come from EDM’s favorite sisters.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Jayceeoh set to ‘Bubble Up’ on his latest Deadbeats release

Incorporating infectious instrumentals that find Jayceeoh experimenting with melodic dubstep while maintaining the aesthetic of his recent string of releases, “Bubble Up” lands as one of the latest heaters from the Deadbeats camp. The single arrives as Jayceeoh’s third delivery of 2021, following “Clockwork” with Yvng Jalapeño and “Powerful Dream” with LeRome Swiss.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Paul Oakenfold, ZHU, and Velvet Cash link for ‘I’m Into It’

Out now on Perfecto Records is Paul Oakenfold‘s latest collaboration with ZHU and Velvet Cash titled “I’m Into It.” The single comes ahead of Oakenfold’s forthcoming studio album Shine On set to be released in January of 2022, along with marking the third time he has worked with up-and-coming singer-songwriter Velvet Cash. The pair previously released tracks “Hypnotic” and “Pray For Me” in May and October of this year, respectively.
MUSIC
#Fire Ice#V3
dancingastronaut.com

Kaskade to remake 2011 LP ‘Fire & Ice,’ commences rollout with ‘Turn It Down’

That “this” is Kaskade‘s 2011 studio album, Fire & Ice, and the answer will come in the form of Fire + Ice v3, a contemporized version of the LP, to be released in celebration of Fire & Ice‘s impending 10-year anniversary. Issued just before Halloween 2011, Fire & Ice bequeathed several songs that, in the decade following the project’s debut, became classics of Kaskade’s catalog. “Eyes,” Fire & Ice’s opening number is among them, as are “Turn It Down” with Rebecca & Fiona, “Lessons In Love,” and “How Long.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Wooli shares four-track ‘Resurrection’ EP on Ophelia Records

Wooli is unearthing new bass gems with the release of his four-track Resurrection EP via Ophelia Records. The Rochester-based producer enlists previous collaborators and vocalists including Kompany, Trivecta, Codeko, Casey Cook, and Scott Stapp as the extended play voyages through the genres of melodic dubstep and future-bass as well as producer’s signature “briddim” sub-genre.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Florian Picasso reflects on his ‘Héritage’ with progressive house-filled EP on STMPD RCRDS

Florian Picasso’s background isn’t quite comparable to most of his dance music peers—or most artists in general for that matter—and he decided to celebrate that by doing what he does best. Appropriately titled Héritage, Picasso set out to pay homage to his late great grandfather—the revolutionary artist the world knows as Pablo Picasso—through a three-sided EP delivered through STMPD RCRDS. Preceded by a reunion with the label boss and “YUME,” Picasso has now formally completed the tribute project with its third and concluding addition, “Make It Home.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

R3HAB and Lukas Graham fuse country folk with dance pop on ‘Most People’

R3HAB has been hard at work at an upcoming album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Wave’ and we just got another tease of his next full length output. The pioneering producer teamed up with Grammy-nominated artist Lukas Graham on “Most People.” It’s a distinctly different affair than what fans may be used to but indicative of R3hab’s ever evolving sonic curiosities. “Most People” shows off the softer side of his style and lets Lukas Forchhammer’s vocals guide the instrumental and establish the single’s country folk tone. Fadil detours from his signature sound to explore a fresh fusion of electronic dance sounds with folk and country driven by lilting guitar instrumentals while Forchhammer’s soulful voice soars above it all. An ode to not giving up on during the tough times, the track’s organic melodies and uplifting chorus strike the perfect balance between heartstring tugging and sing-a-long starting. Look out for more from R3HAB into 2022 when his next album is slated to drop in full.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Galantis presents otherworldly new single alongside Lucas & Steve and ILIRA

Like a sign from the electronic heavens, Galantis has teamed up with Dutch hitmakers Lucas & Steve and Albanian vocalist ILIRA for the new single, “Alien.”. The new single is as catchy as it is clean, using sharp rhythms and swooping bass melodies to set the stage for ILIRA’s dazzling vocals. Both Galantis and Lucas & Steve have built reputations on their ability to straddle the line between creating club hits and a globally respected polished pop sound, which is where “Alien” truly shines. The new single beams down the perfect amount of beat-driven energy to complement ILIRA’s pop-laden vocals.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Dillon Francis stars in new animated adult series, ‘Couch Kings’

An entertainment multi-hyphenate, from producer/DJ to TikTok sensation, Dillon Francis now adds animated web series star to his ever-expansive list of credentials with his new feature called, Couch Kings. Heavily steeped in social media culture, yet another one of Francis’ strong suits, the new show features Francis and childhood friend...
TV SERIES
dancingastronaut.com

Bleu Clair crowns breakthrough year on flawless six-sided EP, ‘Prelude’

We might’ve already crowned our breakout artist of the year, but don’t think for a second that Bleu Clair’s name wasn’t brought up in our original reflection on who it should be. Not to restate the obvious but 2021 has amounted to nothing short of a career-defining run for an artist we believed was on the cusp of greatness when adding him to Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021, and Bleu Clair is putting the final touches on a historic 12-month period that’s seen him travel across North America and make his awaited festival debut at EDC Las Vegas in between one superlative release after the next. And as if Bleu Clair’s year wasn’t already overflowing with win upon win, he’s now toppling on what may be the biggest one of them all, delivering his most expansive body of work to date, Prelude.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

JVNA releases stunning debut album ‘Hope In Chaos’

Meet JVNA, the California-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist that plays with dichotomy; of light and dark, bass and melody, organic and synthetic. Her stunning debut album “Hope In Chaos” is a deeply personal and emotive body of work with a unique sonic style that draws from pop, rock, and bass styles.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bonobo ramps up ‘Fragments’ rollout with fourth album single, ‘Shadows’

With the release of his upcoming LP Fragments on the horizon and the countdown nearing its final month, Bonobo has returned with another album single, “Shadows.” Following previous previews “Rosewood,” “Tides,” and “Otomo,” Bonobo’s latest offering sees him partner with Jordan Rakei, who provides the track’s vocals.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Martron courts a trap approach on remix of Niiko X SWAE’s ‘Eeny Meeny’

Martron catches Niiko X SWAE’s tiger by the toe on a bass-boosted overhaul of the Armada Music signees’ “Eeny Meeny.” The festival-positioned original, which hit streaming platforms at the end of August, undergoes considerable construction at Martron’s hand. Though he maintains the cut’s high-energy electronic character, the New York native soups up the song’s low-end frequency, making a mosh pit-appropriate alternative punctuated with sharp brass stabs. Adding an injection of intensity to Niiko X SWAE’s robust single, Martron puts forth a gassed-up trap spin that skillfully shows why his 2021 all-platform stream count sits in excess of 365,000.
MUSIC

