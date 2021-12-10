Kaskade enlists Cayson Renshaw for contemporary rinse of ‘Lessons In Love’

The wife, mother, performer and now Darling Hair ambassador on teaching her girls to embrace their curls. Two things that Teyana Taylor doesn’t play about: her family and her hair. Since bursting on to the scene more than a decade ago with her television debut on MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, the hair chameleon has left fans anticipating her next hairstyle time and time again. For some of her latest looks, she’s been relying on Darling Hair, Africa’s number one hair extensions brand which has finally made its way stateside with Taylor at the forefront. “I’m excited to be partnering with Darling because I resonate with their mission of helping women own their power with the reassurance of great hair,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “When asked to be the face of the brand, I wanted to ensure I aligned with a brand that mirrors my everyday lifestyle and Darling does just that. It’s my go-to product for all of my versatile hairstyles like braids, twists, locs and more. With Darling Hair, I am able to promote a brand that I enjoy while embracing and protecting my natural hair.”

