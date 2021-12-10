ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton & Prince William’s 2021 Family Christmas Card Was Taken On Vacation

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally happened. After a year of waiting and wondering what look they would go for, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally came through. On Friday, Kate Middleton and Prince William released their 2021 family Christmas card and there’s a lot to unpack... For starters, it appears to have been...

Princess Charlotte Is Snuggled On Queen Elizabeth's Lap In A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Queen Elizabeth is one lucky woman. First, she gets to be a queen with tiaras and such. Second and maybe better, she has a whole bunch of sweet great-grandchildren to cuddle. As evidenced by a recent photo of that’s on display in her Buckingham Palace office. The photo, though blurry and slightly hidden by her purse, shows Her Majesty sitting with her late husband Prince Philip on the sofa, surrounded by smiling great-grandchildren. And even in a blurry photo you can see just how happy she truly is to be with those little sweethearts.
The Subtle Way Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Matched In The Family Christmas Card

Getting holiday cards from friends with children is always a treat. Not only are they excellent refrigerator decorations, but it’s a nice opportunity to reflect on how much everyone has grown from last year, especially since, let’s be honest, there’s a good chance last year’s card is still up and it’s a quick compare and contrast as you replace one with the other. While few of us are likely on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s personal mailing list, Kate Middleton and Prince William nevertheless share their annual picture with the world. And this year’s holiday card featured a sweet, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail featuring Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Prince William Shares Memory About Walking To Church On Christmas Morning As A Kid

Christmas for the royal family will be markedly different than those in the past. Queen Elizabeth will spend her very first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April at the age of 99 years old. Her Majesty will most certainly not be the only member of the family feeling the loss of Prince Philip this holiday season, of course. His entire family will be missing him. Prince William even remembered a lovely story about spending Christmas at Sandringham with Prince Philip during a recent interview on the Apple Fitness+ Time To Walk podcast. And it was a sweet reminder of just how much Prince Philip meant to his family, especially around the holidays.
Prince William
Prince William Will Be A 'Very Popular King'; Kate Middleton's Husband Modeling After Queen, Prince Charles

Prince William will be a popular king when he takes over the throne, according to royal expert. Prince William has a bright future ahead when he takes over the throne. The Duke of Sussex is set to lead the monarchy after his father, Prince Charles. And unlike the Prince of Wales, the public is more warm and supportive toward Kate Middleton's husband.
How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
Jennifer Garner dons gorgeous black gown for a heartfelt night out

Jennifer Garner truly made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance as she donned the most breathtaking look for the night. The actress appeared at the Baby2Baby ten year celebration with several other high profile stars where she stole the show in a floor-length gown. Jennifer wore a solid...
Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
Beyoncé Features Daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy in New Fashion Campaign

Beyoncé's keeping it in the family when it comes to her hype crew. Bey enlisted her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old daughter, Rumi, for her new fashion campaign for Adidas dubbed the "Halls of Ivy." It's Ivy Park's fifth collaborative collection with the shoe giant, and the video promoting the new line offers a rare glimpse of Rumi, who, by the way, is a spitting image of her big sister.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend. The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together. Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing. Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below. To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.
Chrissy Teigen Shared A Pic Of Bathtime With Her Kids, And Of Course People Had Thoughts

It’s pretty much a given that having people look at you and share their opinions on your life and personal choices comes with being a celebrity. Those stars that choose to engage with the public on social media and share even more about who they are as well as the private moments in their life have even more of an audience when living their life. Chrissy Teigen isn’t typically one for hiding who she is or what's going on in her life, so of course people have thoughts when she posts. This is especially the case when it’s a pic of her in the bathtub with her and her husband John Legend’s two children.
